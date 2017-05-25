With Senate done, House ready to debate budget ideas

North Carolina House Republicans are ready to debate portions of their state government spending proposal.
The House scheduled several appropriations subcommittee meetings Thursday to unveil how GOP budget-writers would like to use taxpayer money for the next two years. The price tag for the first year spending is expected to be $23 billion.
The full House budget — with salary increases and tax changes — won't get released until after Memorial Day, with floor votes anticipated by the end of next week.
The GOP-controlled Senate two weeks ago passed its budget proposal, which included more income tax cuts.
The House and Senate ultimately will negotiate a final measure to present to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has criticized the Senate plan.
