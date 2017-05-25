Ford replaces management team as new CEO takes helm

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, Hau Thai-Tang stands next to a Ford Mustang at the Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. A person briefed on the matter says Ford Motor Co. will announce a management shakeup Thursday, May 25, 2017 that includes replacement of its global product development chief. The person says Vice President of Global Purchasing Hau Thai-Tang will take over product development from Raj Nair. The person says Nair will stay on in another unidentified key management role. He’s also Ford’s chief technical officer. Todd VanSickle AP Photo