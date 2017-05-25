Walker says he'd be OK without UW tuition cut he was seeking

Facing rejection of his proposed tuition cut for University of Wisconsin System students, Gov. Scott Walker said Thursday it would be a "great victory" to continue the current tuition freeze for two more years.
Walker told reporters that while he would love for fellow Republicans who run the Legislature to approve his 5 percent tuition cut, he could also live with keeping the four-year freeze in place through the 2018-19 school year.
"To me I would love to have a reduction, it's what I proposed," Walker said. "But having a freeze over the next two years would be a great victory. ... Not for me, but most importantly for the students and families in the state who are paying for higher education."
The Legislature's budget-writing committee, which has already rejected Walker's call to cut tuition at technical colleges, was to vote Thursday on the tuition proposal. The committee's reshaping of the budget is significant because it's unlikely to undergo major changes when it's before the Senate and Assembly for passage later this summer.
The tuition cut issue is one of several areas where Walker and Republicans disagree on the budget. Walker held a news conference at the highways 10/441 expansion and reconstruction project in Neenah to stress the urgent need to reach a road-funding agreement before the current budget year ends on June 30. He and Republican legislative leaders are at odds over the best plan.
"Our message is simple: Get it done," Walker said.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling rejected Walker's call for action.
"Gov. Walker has had six years to 'get it done,'" she said on Twitter. "Instead of delivering a long-term funding solution, he chose more tax breaks for the rich."
Road funding is proving to be the most vexing problem standing in the way of Walker and Republicans from passing a budget on time. Walker also met privately on Wednesday with Assembly Republicans to discuss other issues where they disagree, including his call to eliminate a state property tax.
The Republican governor wants to delay some major road projects — but not the one in Neenah — while borrowing $500 million. Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly don't want to borrow that much but are hung up on alternatives. Walker reiterated his opposition to raising gas taxes or vehicle registration fees like Assembly Republicans are pushing, which would essentially have those who use the roads pay to improve them, but he's been open to other suggestions.
Walker also repeated his opposition to breaking off transportation funding from the rest of the state budget, which could delay reaching a deal for months and put funding for the current ongoing project in Neenah in jeopardy.
Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke pushed back against Walker's call, saying the governor and Senate Republicans need to come forward with a road-funding plan that borrows less money.
"We can't build our roads on the backs of future taxpayers," Steineke said in a statement. "We need a long-term solution."
The budget committee was also slated to vote Thursday on Walker's plan to give the university system $42.5 million in additional state aid over the next two years. UW officials have welcomed that proposal, as Republicans slashed $250 million from the system in the last budget.
Walker tied the new money to a vast array of performance standards, including affordability and time to degree. Campuses that score better on meeting that criteria would get more money. Campuses that score poorly would get less.
