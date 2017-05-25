Walker says he'd be OK without UW tuition cut he was seeking

FILE - In a March 8, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Walker wants to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening. Walker's plan to be voted on Thursday, May 25, 2017, by the Legislature's budget committee also requires federal approval from President Donald Trump's administration. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo