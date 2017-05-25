Louisiana House speaker: Special session on taxes expected

Another special legislative session is all but inevitable, Louisiana's House speaker said Thursday, saying he doesn't expect House members will agree to tax hikes to fix a looming, mid-2018 budget gap in the remaining two weeks of the current regular session.
"It sounds like that's where we'll be," Speaker Taylor Barras said. "The when's probably more the question, I suppose."
A budget hole of more than $1 billion is projected when temporary sales taxes passed by the Legislature expire June 30, 2018. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards wants lawmakers to pass tax measures to close the gap.
But Barras, a Republican, said any revenue-raising bills right now face heavy resistance from the public, which is why he says many House Republicans have been reluctant to consider them this session.
"Outside this building, if it's not pretty obvious, no one wants a tax passed," he said late Wednesday night. "Inside the building we continue to talk about options. But outside the building the resistance keeps getting stronger and stronger. I think it's an economic reality that's out there. Folks in various communities have turned down tax renewals."
The current legislative session must end June 8. It's the last regular session in which taxes can be considered before the 2018 revenue drop-off.
Edwards already has said a special session is likely sometime over the next year, before the state reaches the tax expirations — known in the Louisiana Capitol as the "fiscal cliff."
Barras said he thinks lawmakers would be more likely to consider tax measures when they near the revenue drop-off, when they have time to determine if other state revenue sources have improved and what size hole they may need to fill.
Edwards said Thursday morning that a special session "should be completely unnecessary" because lawmakers could pass tax bills now to close the impending gap.
"There will not be options before us that are different or better than we have right now," the governor said. "I guess there are certain people whose toes have to be dangling off the edge of the cliff and they have to be able to look straight down and see it before they are motivated to do something. It shouldn't be that way."
