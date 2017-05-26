Business

May 26, 2017 4:35 AM

Man charged with killing 7 in South Carolina heads to court

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press

A man charged with killing seven people over a 13-year period in South Carolina is heading to court.

Prosecutors told the victims' families to be in court in Spartanburg County on Friday morning but did not say what the hearing involving Todd Kohlhepp would be about.

Authorities say Kohlhepp was arrested in November after investigators checking on a cellphone ping in a missing couple case found a woman chained inside a shipping container on Kohlhepp's property.

Deputies say the woman told them Kohlhepp killed her boyfriend two months before. Authorities sat Kohlhepp also killed a couple he hired to do work on his property in 2015 and four workers at a motorcycle shop in 2003.

The 44-year-old built a successful real estate business in South Carolina.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos