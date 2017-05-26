The Latest: Prosecutor says state needs execution drugs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater Pause 1:09 Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire 0:59 Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again. 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 0:18 Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 0:31 Man killed in accident in south Turlock 2:06 Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A timeline of events from when Kala Brown from Anderson and her boyfriend, Charles "Charlie" Carver, went missing in Woodruff, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found. Realtor Todd Kohlhepp was arrested and charged. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

A timeline of events from when Kala Brown from Anderson and her boyfriend, Charles "Charlie" Carver, went missing in Woodruff, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found. Realtor Todd Kohlhepp was arrested and charged. Alexa Ard / McClatchy