May 26, 2017 7:31 AM

Walker defends plan to end state property tax

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker is defending provisions in the state budget that would end the state's portion of the property tax.

Walker said during an interview the "Jerry Bader Show on WTAQ radio in Green Bay on Friday that critics have ripped the idea because it would permanently erase a state revenue source.

Walker said he does indeed want to eliminate a state revenue source because he believes Republicans should make government more efficient and lower the tax burden. He says a healthy economy will generate revenue for the state.

The governor also reiterated he will not accept any increase in the gas tax to pay for road construction, a position he's been signaling for months as he grapples with Assembly Republicans over how to pay for road work.

