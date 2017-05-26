New 'Blue Lives Matter' laws raise concerns among activists

FILE - In this July 12 2016 file photo, a member of the Dallas Police Choir passes the portraits of five fallen officers prior to a memorial service at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. More than a dozen states this year have passed “Blue Lives Matter” laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers. The new laws came in reaction to a spike in deadly attacks on police last year. Some civil rights activists fear the measures could set back police-community relations. Eric Gay, File AP Photo