May 26, 2017 10:39 AM

Gas well leak spurs evacuations in Northeastern Colorado

The Associated Press
DENVER

Workers are trying to shut down a leak of natural gas from an underground storage facility in Northeastern Colorado.

The leak occurred Thursday afternoon in a well that injects and withdraws gas from the facility. It is owned by East Cheyenne Gas Storage. Logan County called all residents who live within two miles of the well and urged them to evacuate.

The company says contractors have arrived on the scene to try to shut down the leak. It promises to reimburse residents for the evacuation.

