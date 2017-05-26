New Mexico governor restores university funds, vetoes taxes

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Friday vetoed a string of tax increases proposed by the Democratic-led Legislature and also signed legislation that restores funding to all state colleges and universities.
The spending bill reinstates $745 million in general fund dollars to institutions of higher education including university hospitals, medical research facilities, agricultural programs and schools for the blind and deaf.
The bill also restores funding for the upcoming fiscal year for the Legislature that the two-term Republican governor had vetoed earlier amid a standoff with lawmakers over how to resolve the state's budget crisis.
To balance the budget, Martinez signed legislation that suspends infrastructure projects and uses severance tax bonds to bolster the state general fund. She struck down other revenue proposals from legislators that would have raised taxes on everything from internet retail sales to gasoline and diesel fuel .
"It restrains government spending to live within our means — as our families do every day — and puts us back on track," Martinez said in a statement. "I'm disappointed lawmakers once again tried to take the easy way out with hundreds of millions in tax increases."
Adoption of a $6.1 billion spending plan ends a political impasse that many legislators had described as a constitutional crisis.
The governor last month rejected a variety of tax and fee hikes, while vetoing a total of $765 million in state spending.
Lawmakers unsuccessfully petitioned the Supreme Court to rescind the spending cuts that threatened to defund the Legislature, arguing that the governor overstepped her authority by virtually abolishing the legislative branch of government.
The high court declined to intervene in early May, saying the matter was not ripe for review.
New Mexico's government finances were hit hard over the past two years by a downturn in revenue from the oil and natural gas sectors. The state also struggles with a weak overall economy and has the nation's highest unemployment rate.
Lawmakers gathered this week in a special session to work out a compromise that offered the governor a long list off budget-balancing options.
Martinez had pushed for one-time financial fixes such as suspending infrastructure projects. She and allied House Republicans also have insisted that any tax increases come attached to a broad overhaul of the state's gross receipts tax on sales and business services.
Democratic lawmakers on Thursday blocked a vote on that tax-code overhaul, saying not enough time was allowed to analyze a 430-page bill and respond.
Legislators in both parties feared the plan might unintentionally undermine tax revenues by wiping away dozens of tax exemptions, deductions and credits.
