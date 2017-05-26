FILE - In this May 21, 2107 file photo people watch a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. With North Korea’s nuclear missile threat in mind, the Pentagon is planning a missile defense test next week that for the first time will target an intercontinental-range missile.
Business

May 26, 2017 11:42 PM

US plans test of defense system to shoot down an ICBM

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
WASHINGTON

The Pentagon is planning its first test of a system for shooting down an intercontinental-range missile.

Officials say the goal is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the U.S.

The American interceptor has a spotty track record, succeeding in nine of 17 attempts against missiles of less-than-intercontinental range since 1999.

The most recent test, in June 2014, was a success, but that followed three straight failures.

The system has evolved from the multibillion-dollar effort triggered by President Ronald Reagan's 1983 push for a solution to ballistic missile threats. That was during the Cold War when the Soviet Union was the only major worry.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has vowed to field a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching American territory.

