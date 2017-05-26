Warthog attack plane finds new life in Trump administration

FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, A-10's from the 111th Fighter Wing are seen in the foreground as a U.S. Navy C-130 takes off from N.A.S. J.R.B. Willow Grove in Willow Grove Pa. The Warthog is sitting pretty. Once on the brink of forced retirement, the A-10 attack plane with the ungainly shape and odd nickname has been given new life, spared by Air Force leaders who have reversed the Obama administration’s view of the plane as an unaffordable extra in what had been a time of tight budgets. Joseph Kaczmarek, File AP Photo