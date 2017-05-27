Business

May 27, 2017 4:01 AM

Drop in sales tax this weekend on hurricane prep supplies

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana residents looking to stock up on supplies for the hurricane season might want to do their shopping this weekend.

The Department of Revenue says the Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday and ends Sunday evening. It provides a 2 percent sales tax exemption on certain items used during a hurricane.

Purchases include items such as flashlights or candles, batteries, storm shutters and radios.

Local sales taxes still apply, and the state sales tax holiday doesn't apply to items sold at airports, hotels, convenience stores or entertainment complexes.

The six-month Atlantic storm season officially starts June 1.

Government forecasters say this could be an above-normal hurricane season.

