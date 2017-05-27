Proposal would make it easier for small farms to sell meat

Two lawmakers from Maine are behind legislation they say would make it easier for small farms and ranches to get meat to consumers.
Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, are re-introducing the Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption, or PRIME, Act. Their proposal is designed to give states the ability to allow in-state distribution of custom slaughtered meats such as beef, pork and lamb to consumers, restaurants, grocery stores and others.
Pingree, who raises grass-fed cows on an island farm, says she often hears from farmers about a lack of available meat processors. She says law tweaks would make it easier to process meat locally and allow farmers to serve local customers.
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul are co-sponsors.
Comments