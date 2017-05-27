Legislative panel kills governor's turnpike bill

Republican Gov. Paul Lepage's attempt to eliminate the state turnpike authority is dead after a committee vote.
Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2qkJKQ3) the transportation committee this week voted against the governor's bill.
The bill would have put the state's only toll plaza in York and shifted responsibility to the Maine Department of Transportation.
The governor's office said New Hampshire and Massachusetts are most likely saving money without having a separate government entity manage toll roads.
But critics said Maine Turnpike's conditions would suffer relying on a single toll paid.
The Maine Better Transportation Association estimated another $160 million a year is needed to keep up with improvements to roads and bridges.
The Maine Tourism Association says asking tourists to pay a big fee to enter wouldn't help the industry.
