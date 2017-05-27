Business

May 27, 2017 7:36 AM

Last year's cost-cutting in place for state park openings

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Steps made by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection last year to cut costs at Connecticut's state parks will be in place for the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season.

But more spending reductions could be on the way after July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year, depending what happens with the new two-year state budget. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on how to cover a projected two-year, possibly $5 billion total deficit.

Last June, DEEP announced a series of adjustments at state parks for the 2016-17 fiscal year that were supposed to save about $1.8 million. Those changes included closing three campgrounds with the lowest utilization rates, limiting lifeguard hours and reducing some maintenance.

