May 27, 2017 12:11 PM

Christie critical of Trump plan to cut flood mapping money

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he disagrees with President Donald Trump's budget proposal that would cut nearly $200 million in federal funding for mapping of flood-prone areas.

Homeowners who have federal flood insurance would have to bear the cost if the cuts are approved.

In an interview with NJTV (http://bit.ly/2qZ65l2) on Friday, Christie said he would "urge the president to not do the cuts." He also said he hoped Trump would privatize flood insurance, and called the federal flood insurance plan used in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy "awful."

Christie made his final annual Memorial Day weekend visit to the New Jersey shore on Friday to kick off the summer season and tout the state's tourism rebound since Sandy.

