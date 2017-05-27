Business

May 27, 2017 9:08 AM

California bills target private business to help immigrants

By SOPHIA BOLLAG Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Democrats are expanding their efforts to resist President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration with bills aimed at limiting how much private businesses can cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

A bill that would bar landlords from disclosing tenants' immigration status or reporting them to immigration officials passed the Assembly on Monday. A measure prohibiting public and private employers from letting immigration agents come into their worksites or view their employee files cleared a key committee Friday.

Ann Morse tracks immigration bills for the National Conference of State Legislatures and said the measures are the only ones she knows of that aim to limit landlords' and private businesses' cooperation with immigration agents.

Both bills contain exceptions if employers or landlords are complying with a warrant or subpoena.

