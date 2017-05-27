Business

May 27, 2017 9:12 AM

Indianapolis airport working to get transatlantic flights

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indianapolis International Airport has hired the Indy Chamber to help fast-track its efforts to secure a transatlantic flight.

The Indianapolis Business Journal (http://bit.ly/2qd4XGE ) reports the Indianapolis Airport Authority has approved a yearlong contract. The airport will pay the chamber up to $180,000 to provide market research and data for air service development and land development.

The chamber will also help with permitting, incentives, retention and expansion for parties interested in working with the airport.

The airport lacks direct flights to Europe. Marsha Stone, the airport's senior director of commercial enterprise, says London is at the top of the list of destinations.

The airport also hopes to tap the state's new $15 million economic development fund to help attract new direct flights.

