May 27, 2017 10:35 AM

2,400 hogs killed in confinement fire in northwestern Iowa

The Associated Press
KINGSLEY, Iowa

Officials say 2,400 hogs have died in a massive fire near Kingsley in northwestern Iowa.

Sioux City television KTIV reports (http://bit.ly/2qZhSQa ) that the Plymouth County fire was reported Friday morning. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the large confinement building completely engulfed in flames, and part of the roof had caved in.

Hog farmer Keith Harvey was the only one at the confinement facility when the fire started. He says it started at the north end of the building near a motor in one of the fan housings. Harvey said it took only about 10 minutes from his discovery of the fire for the roof to begin caving.

Fire officials say they believe the fire started from an electrical mishap.

No people were reported injured.

