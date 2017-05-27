Business

May 27, 2017 12:13 PM

Former Colorado worker wins about $15K in whistleblower case

The Associated Press
DENVER

Federal safety officials have awarded a former Colorado worker who was fired after reporting railroad track safety issues nearly $150,000.

KCNC-TV reported (http://cbsloc.al/2r7np60 ) Friday that Brandon Fresque was fired hours after he informed his former employer, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, that there was a problem with tracks in Denver. Fresque was an inspector for the company and rode the rails daily to check for possible problems. He says his supervisor asked him to lie in his report.

He believes he was fired because by refusing to lie, he put the supervisor's pay at risk.

The railroad company sent a statement which claimed that ensuring safety is the most important thing it does. The company says will be replacing 600 miles (965.56 kilometers) of track this year.

