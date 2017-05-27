Arkansas state government workers to receive bonuses

Thousands of Arkansas state employees who have undergone performance evaluations will be eligible for merit bonuses of up to 3 percent next month.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2qnhHzt ) the total cost of the merit bonuses is projected to be $23 million and the average salary of eligible employees is $39,154 a year.
A memo from state Department of Finance and Administration Director Larry Walther says 21,770 employees are eligible for the merit bonuses because they've undergone performance evaluations. Another 2,367 employees haven't yet had the evaluations, but that number is expected to decline in the next week or so.
The memo says performance evaluations must be completed and entered into the state's computerized accounting system by June 18, and employees will receive the bonus payments in their June 23 paychecks.
