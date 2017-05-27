Texas lawmakers OK budget but 'bathroom bill' still in limbo

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington. A proposed Texas "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people neared collapse Friday, May 26, 2017, over a deadlock. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he is resolved to force a special session if a North Carolina-style law that could restrict bathroom access for transgender people doesn't prevail — but Abbott made clear later that he was calling the shots. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo