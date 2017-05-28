Business

May 28, 2017 7:37 AM

Severe storms disrupt power to hundreds in Oklahoma

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Hundreds of utility customers are without power across Oklahoma following severe storms that brought strong winds and torrential rain to the state.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. says more than 1,200 customers were without power early Sunday including more than 500 in Woodward in northwestern Oklahoma and 400 in Ringling in the southern part of the state.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma says about 600 of its customers are without power in parts of its service area in the southeastern part of the state.

Storms toppled power lines and trees due to severe storms that produced large hail and strong wind gusts.

The National Weather Service says severe weather isn't forecast Sunday or on Memorial Day, when skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

