Pawtucket mayor to continue push for PawSox stadium bill

Pawtucket's mayor says he plans to continue pushing for a bill that would help finance a new Pawtucket Red Sox stadium.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qpviq3 ) Mayor Don Grebien said Friday that he will keep advocating "in the best interest of Pawtucket" for the legislation.
The Democrat has been pushing a bill that calls for the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency to borrow $71 million to build the ballpark. The plan asks the state to pay off $23 million. The team would pay $33 million and the city would pay $15 million.
Plans for the new stadium reached a dead end Tuesday when Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, a Democrat, said it's too late in the legislative session to review the proposal.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday she can't support the bill.
