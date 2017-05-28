Business

May 28, 2017 9:06 AM

Louisiana insurance chief: Do 'checkup' for hurricane season

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is urging Louisiana residents to do an "insurance checkup" ahead of next week's start of hurricane season.

He says people should talk to their insurance agents to make sure they know what their named-storm and hurricane deductibles are in their homeowner and rental insurance policies. He encourages people to invest in a flood insurance policy.

Donelon also suggests people take pictures or video of the items in their homes, to have inventory records of possessions. He says that will help if a storm hits and someone must file an insurance claim.

And he says residents should to store copies of important documents in a secure location or back them up online.

Hurricane season begins Thursday with the start of June.

