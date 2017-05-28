Trump admin gives $17.5M for Jacksonville port dredging

Jacksonville's ship channel dredging project is getting $17.5 million in federal funds after the Trump administration included the money in the U.S Army Corps of Engineers' work plan for 2017.
The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2qTwWir ) reports that the money will be used to blast the St. Johns River bottom to make it deeper for larger cargo ships.
JaxPort says the $684 million project will create thousands of jobs as more cargo comes through the region.
The Corps has already spent millions for planning and engineering, and the federal funds will help them get started on the actual dredging.
The city of Jacksonville, state of Florida and JaxPort will also help pay for the project.
