May 28, 2017 2:19 PM

Election-filing could give board struggle with no budget

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The lines for filing candidate petitions for the 2018 election could be long without a budget.

Kevin Turner is information technology director for the Illinois State Board of Elections. He told a House committee Sunday there are not enough computers to handle petition-filing as quickly as expected late this fall.

Turner says the board is seeking about $25,000 for personal computers. The state has had no budget for two years, so the board has not replaced any that became obsolete.

The General Services Appropriations Committee was one of several reviewing a $37 billion spending plan the Senate approved last week.

Turner says the board must also pay overdue bills for online antivirus protection or "unplug our agency from the internet."

Adjournment is scheduled for Wednesday.

