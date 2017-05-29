Business

Louisiana senators hear grim predictions of budget impact

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has presented to senators a grim picture of the fallout from the House-proposed version of next year's budget. The governor is threatening a veto if anything resembling the spending plan reaches his desk.

Agency leaders say they'd have to release prisoners early, shutter health programs and damage critical services in the financial year that begins July 1.

House Republican leaders call that scare tactics and say state government can't afford the spending trajectory proposed by the Democratic governor.

The House budget would leave $206 million on the table, to hedge against expectations that income estimates are too rosy. Edwards says that would face unnecessary, harmful cuts.

Senators, who will unveil their version of the budget this week, want to add back some of the money.

