Mississippi steel coater pays $98,000 environmental fine

A Mississippi facility that coats and paints coils of steel is paying a $98,000 civil fine for a number of environmental violations.
Texas-based Metal Coaters agreed to pay the fine to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for violations at its Jackson plant. The regulator cited Metal Coaters for 15 violations in 2016, saying the company was improperly storing hazardous waste, hadn't reported a spill from a solvent tank, had an incomplete emergency plan and lacked two years' worth of inspection records.
The company has told MDEQ that it has fixed the problems in August and December letters.
Vice President for Environmental Affairs Todd Harbour signed the Feb. 17 order agreeing to waive hearing rights and pay the fine.
Comments