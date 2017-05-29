Business

May 29, 2017 10:29 AM

2 lawmakers leave Maine Democratic Party

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Two Maine lawmakers are dropping the Maine Democratic Party in the midst of budget season.

The Portland Press Herald reported that (http://bit.ly/2qXv08H) Reps. Denise Harlow and Ralph Chapman have unenrolled.

Both politicians are progressives who split with their party to oppose an overhaul of Maine's metallic mining regulations.

The lawmakers said that the regulations allow groundwater pollution and that the state lacks the needed expertise in mining to protect the environment.

Harlow said she continues to be aligned with core Democratic values, but said that she had concern about the marginalization of individual voices within the Democratic Party.

She also noted the influenced the lobbyists within the State House.

Democrats no longer have an outright majority in the House and hold 75 seats.

Republicans hold 71 seats, with five independents.

