Crews finish work on $20M substation in Rhode Island

Work on the National Grid's new $20 million substation in Rhode Island has been finished.
The Westerly Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2s7nxm0 ) the Chase Hill substation that will be serve approximately 24,000 residents in Westerly, Hopkinton and Charlestown was finished ahead of schedule and on budget in March.
The construction of the facility just off state Route 216 in the village of Ashaway began in 2015. It will replace two older substations located in Ashaway and on the Hope Valley-Richmond line.
National Grid officials say the substation is functional. The distribution infrastructure still has to be completed before the station goes online.
The substation is part of the utility's initiative to upgrade and modernize facilities throughout the Northeast. Officials say the substation was necessary to accommodate the growing southern Rhode Island population.
