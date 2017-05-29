Business

May 29, 2017 1:23 PM

Pavement work expected to hamper Blaine County traffic

The Associated Press
BREWSTER, Neb.

Repair work on Nebraska Highway 7 is expected to hamper traffic in north-central Nebraska's Blaine County.

The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday at a spot 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Brewster and extend 6 miles (10 kilometers) north.

The Nebraska Department of Roads says the work will include milling, asphalt overlay, bridge and guardrail repairs and rumble strips.

There will be a 10-foot width restriction at the Calamus River Bridge beginning Wednesday, and the restriction is expected to remain in place until June 9.

There also will be lane closures as the work continues. Traffic flow will be maintained by flaggers and a pilot car.

The project is planned for completion in late August.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos