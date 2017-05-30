Business

May 30, 2017 3:11 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 5 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 5 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 8 cents less than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.36 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.48 in the Marquette area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Meanwhile, the Summer Fuel Price Appraisal released by the Michigan Agency for Energy says drivers can expect to pay slightly more for gasoline than they did last year. Those who drive diesel fuel vehicles will see a bigger bump.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos