FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump hosts a meeting on human trafficking with congressional leaders in the White House in Washington. Trump is facing online criticism after the Twitter account for her lifestyle brand tweeted on May 28, 2017, about making champagne popsicles for Memorial Day. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
Business

May 30, 2017 6:15 AM

Ivanka Trump criticized over brand's champagne ice pop tweet

Ivanka Trump is facing online criticism after the Twitter account for her lifestyle brand tweeted about making champagne ice pops for Memorial Day.

The IvankaTrumpHQ account tweeted Saturday : "Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay." The tweet included a link to a roundup of ideas of things to do on the holiday weekend. In addition to a recipe for champagne frozen pops, the post included ideas for picnics and barbecue food for the holiday weekend known as the unofficial start of summer.

Some criticized the post as being insensitive to the true meaning of the holiday.

Trump, who serves as an official in her father's administration, issued a solemn tweet on her personal account Monday, writing: "Today we honor the men & women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom. Thank you for your service."

