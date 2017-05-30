Business

May 30, 2017 9:11 AM

Missouri governor to OK public construction project limits

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri's Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is signing a bill to ban local governments from mandating union working conditions for construction projects.

Greitens announced he's signing the bill Tuesday. He'll be joined at a St. Louis-area event by Wisconsin's Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who signed similar legislation in April.

Missouri counties, cities and other local governments currently are allowed to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if the projects are less than half funded by the state.

The bill on Greitens' desk would prohibit that. Governments that violate the law would lose state funding and tax credits for two years.

Supporters say the bill will give more opportunities to non-union contractors. Some Democratic opponents argued it limits local choice and will lead to low-quality workmanship on public buildings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos