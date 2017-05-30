Senators criticize Trump's proposed cuts to rural programs

In this photo taken April 25, 2017, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic senators from rural states are criticizing President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, saying it would have “significant negative impacts” on rural America. Led by Stabenow, 29 Democratic senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The letter singled out the rural development cuts and the proposed elimination of an account that pays for rural water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Alex Brandon AP Photo