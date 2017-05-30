Business

May 30, 2017 9:06 PM

King wants to know if ACA challenge makes insurance pricier

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Maine

Maine Sen. Angus King is asking health insurance companies if the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act will end up raising the cost of insurance.

King, an independent, has posed the question to Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Maine, Community Health Options, and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. He wants the companies to provide a comparison of the rates they filed for premiums.

King says he wants that information along with a report of what the rates would have been if the Affordable Care Act had not been subject to administrative changes that he feels "undermine its strength."

King says a "stable regulatory environment" is important for insurance coverage to be stable, reliable and affordable. He says uncertainty in the health marketplace has made that difficult.

