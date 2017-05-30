Daughter of Park friend back in SKorea to face investigation

FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, front left, sits as her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, right, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. After spending several months in detention in Denmark, Chung Yoo-ra, Choi's daughter, will be extradited to her home country on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, to be investigated over a corruption scandal that toppled Park. Chung’s return may allow prosecutors to expand their inquiry against Park, who was removed from office and arrested in March. Ahn Young-joon, Pool, File AP Photo