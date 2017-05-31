Business

May 31, 2017 12:01 AM

China postpones portion of cybersecurity law

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China is postponing enforcement of part of a cybersecurity law that business groups warn might violate Beijing's free-trade pledges, but says most of its restrictions will take effect Thursday as planned.

Chinese authorities say they need to tighten control over how companies store and use information to protect the public's privacy and prevent crime and terrorism. Companies and foreign governments have complained the law might hamper access to China's technology markets and possibly weaken information security.

The latest version of the law sent to companies says enforcement of measures on cross-border movement of data has been postponed for 18 months to Dec. 31, 2018.

China's official Xinhua News Agency says rules on what counts as important information, computer security standards and other measures will take effect Thursday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos