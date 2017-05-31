$4.9M US repair project set for Oswego Harbor breakwater

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening Pause

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:48 Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues

0:58 Truck fire closes down Merced County highway

0:43 Buisnesses in Atwater take a hit after tanker truck explosion

1:11 Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on

1:24 Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

3:12 World War II POW veteran turns 101