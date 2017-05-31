$4.9M US repair project set for Oswego Harbor breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will start a nearly $5 million project to repair part of the breakwater structures at Oswego Harbor.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2rjDeGI ) that Congress has provided extra funding for the work along on Oswego's Lake Ontario shoreline. The Army Corps will spend $4.9 million to fix what's known as the West Arrowhead Breakwater, part of the walls that block big waves from Oswego Harbor and protect the Port of Oswego.
Officials at the Army Corps' Buffalo district office say a contract for the repair work will be awarded before Oct. 1.
Last year the Army Corps of Engineers completed a nearly $19 million project to rebuild part of the detached breakwater that stretches to the Oswego Lighthouse.
