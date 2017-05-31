Reading Health to buy 5 hospitals, change name to Tower

Reading Health System plans to buy five other eastern Pennsylvania hospitals and change the system's name to Tower Health.
The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2raAYTw ) says Reading Health announced the plans Tuesday, but didn't immediately release additional details.
The statement says Reading Health and subsidiaries of Tennessee-based Community Health Systems have an asset purchase agreement to buy Pottstown Memorial Medical Center; Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville; Phoenixville Hospital; Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove; and Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia.
The healthy system says the new network will serve about 2.5 million people.
