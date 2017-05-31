Senate approves budget, policy change bill yet to pass

The New Hampshire Senate on Wednesday approved an $11.8 billion, two-year budget, but debate on a companion bill making policy changes continued into the night as Democrats fought to make a slew of changes.
The House in April failed to pass a spending plan for the first time in decades after a small group of conservatives voted with Democrats to defeat the $11.9 billion budget proposed by Republican leaders. There were no such defections in the Senate, which voted 14-9 along party lines to pass its spending plan.
Supporters argued that it demonstrated a commitment to solving major problems such as the state's heroin and opioid crisis and a failing child protection system while shielding taxpayers from tax or fee increases. Democrats contended the Republican plan underestimated revenues and prioritized tax cuts for businesses over protecting the state's most vulnerable residents.
Under the plan, spending would increase 1.4 percent in the first year and 1.1 percent the second.
"We only spent what we were able to afford, being sure to care for our most needy citizens," said Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, called it a three-legged stool that meets the state's needs, protects taxpayers and boosts the economy.
"Not everyone gets everything they want, and you've heard me quote my favorite 20th century philosopher Mick Jagger before. You don't always get what you want, but this is a budget where we get what we need," he said.
Democratic Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, described the spending plan as "a political budget that appeals to the wealthiest 1 percent of our state and the extreme 5 percent of the House of Republicans next door."
Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester, said "The revenues are incomplete and the tax reductions are too high."
"Let's think about those who need us the most," D'Allesandro said. "Let's think about those who depend on us."
The Senate voted down a slew of amendments offered by Democrats, including one that would have increased funding for community mental health centers, paid for nine nurses at the state psychiatric hospital and created an Assertive Community Treatment team for children with severe mental illness. Another would have created voluntary services for families involved in the child protection system, something that was recommended in a harsh audit lawmakers requested after the deaths of several toddlers. Republicans argued that their plan represented significant steps forward in both areas but that it was impossible to fund everything.
Republicans also rejected an attempt by Democrats to eliminate business tax cuts, to keep the state's expanded Medicaid program in place for two more years and to prevent money from being diverted from the state's alcohol abuse prevention and treatment fund.
