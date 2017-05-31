McDonald's expanding delivery locations on UberEats

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook prepares to speak during a presentation at a McDonald's restaurant in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. Easterbrook said Wednesday, May 31, 2017, that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver meals is expanding this week to the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more. He said the fast-food chain will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app by the end of June. Richard Drew, File AP Photo