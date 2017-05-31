FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook prepares to speak during a presentation at a McDonald's restaurant in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. Easterbrook said Wednesday, May 31, 2017, that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver meals is expanding this week to the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more. He said the fast-food chain will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app by the end of June.
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook prepares to speak during a presentation at a McDonald's restaurant in New York's Tribeca neighborhood. Easterbrook said Wednesday, May 31, 2017, that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver meals is expanding this week to the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more. He said the fast-food chain will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app by the end of June. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

May 31, 2017 1:41 PM

McDonald's expanding delivery locations on UberEats

Forget the drive-thru, McDonald's could be coming to your driveway.

The company's CEO said Wednesday that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries is expanding by another 1,000 this week, bringing the total to more than 2,000. New locations include the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more.

CEO Steve Easterbrook says McDonald's will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app by the end of June.

The world's largest fast-food chain had announced two weeks ago that "McDelivery" through the UberEats app was available in 1,000 U.S. locations. Uber says its delivery fee varies depending on the city, but that it is generally a flat $4.99.

Easterbrook says McDonald's was encouraged by early delivery results, particularly with younger customers with late-night appetites.

