The Latest: Fitzgerald hopes for mid-June budget vote

The Latest on Wisconsin state budget (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate says he thinks the state budget is on track to pass the Legislature by the end of June.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Wednesday that he thinks the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee could be done with its work in two weeks. The current budget runs through the end of June but state government doesn't shut down if there isn't a new spending plan.
Republicans who control the Legislature haven't been able to reach a deal on how to pay for roads. It faces a $1 billion shortfall.
Fitzgerald says he expects the budget committee will go along with Gov. Scott Walker's call to eliminate a state property tax benefiting forests. Walker has threatened to veto the entire budget if property taxes increase.
___
12:18 a.m.
A popular outdoors magazine published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that's on the chopping block could get saved by the Legislature's budget-writing committee.
The Joint Finance Committee also planned to vote Wednesday on Gov. Scott Walker's push to eliminate a state property tax that generates money to benefit Wisconsin's forests.
Walker has been lobbying hard to do away with the state property tax, but he hasn't been saying as much to defend his call for ending the 98-year-old Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine. Lovers of the magazine have been urging lawmakers to keep the print edition that goes to 80,000 subscribers alive.
Republicans have been pushing back against Walker's call to end the state property tax, which amounts to about $27 a year on a median-valued home.
