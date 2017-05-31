President Donald Trump welcomes Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
May 31, 2017 12:18 PM

The Latest: Trump welcomes Vietnam leader to White House

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on the visit to the White House by Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (all times local):

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vietnam's prime minister to the White House.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fook SOO-an nuh-WEE-ihn) is the first leader to visit the Trump White House from Southeast Asia.

Billions in U.S.-Vietnam business deals are expected to be signed during his visit.

Trump is due to travel to Vietnam to attend an Asia-Pacific economic summit in November, but the relationship is on uncertain ground.

Vietnam had stood to be a prime beneficiary of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement negotiated under Obama administration.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from that agreement within days of taking office, and he's is concerned over the $32 billion trade deficit with Vietnam, America's sixth-largest.

___

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to focus on America's trade deficit with Vietnam when he meets Wednesday with the nation's prime minister.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fook SOO-an nuh-WEE-ihn) is the first leader to visit the Trump White House from Southeast Asia, where the U.S. vies with China for influence. Billions in U.S.-Vietnam business deals are expected to be signed during his visit.

Vietnam had stood to be a prime beneficiary of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement negotiated under Obama administration.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from TPP within days of taking office, and is concerned over the $32 billion trade deficit with Vietnam, America's sixth-largest.

The Oval Office meeting could also be overshadowed by expectation Trump will withdraw the U.S. from a global agreement on climate change.

