May 31, 2017 9:12 PM

Legislation in NY aims to end school lunch shaming

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Legislation newly introduced in Albany aims to stamp out school lunch shaming.

The proposal announced Wednesday by state Sen. Liz Krueger and Jo Anne Simon would require schools to ensure all eligible students are signed up for free and reduced-cost school meals.

The bill would also prohibit schools from singling out students whose families fall into school lunch debt by assigning them extra chores or giving them alternative meals.

The sponsors of the bill say there's no statewide policy for students who can't buy their lunch. They say that too often students are stigmatized and shamed if their families fall behind on school lunch payments.

