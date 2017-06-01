A look at the damage of Illinois' 3-year budget impasse

Gov. Bruce Rauner, accompanied by Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin at a press conference in his office at the Capitol, accused Democrats in the General Assembly of "dereliction of duty" for not having a balanced budget to vote on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. House Speaker Michael Madigan said earlier that there would be no budget vote in the House. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal