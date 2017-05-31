Utilities company offers $1,200 for purchasing electric cars

The electric utility for Vermont's largest city is offering to help customers upgrade to electric cars, contributing $1,200 for the purchase of each new vehicle.
Darren Springer, a Burlington Electric spokesperson, says the program is meant to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the city. WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2qDvfTw ) the incentive program only includes electric-only vehicles — plug-in, hybrid vehicles that run on both gasoline and electric don't qualify.
Springer said the $1,200 offer from Burlington Electric can be used in tandem with federal tax incentives of up to $7,500, which could make electric cars an alternative for individuals looking for a new car.
He also says the utility provider is speaking with car dealerships to explore making the rebate automatic for purchasing electric vehicles.
