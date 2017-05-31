Business

May 31, 2017 11:12 PM

New Jersey Powerball winners use jackpot to help others

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A year removed from a life-changing windfall, a New Jersey family is choosing to use their near $430 million in winnings from the Powerball lottery to help others in their hometown.

The Smith family of Trenton split the jackpot eight ways, but all contributed some of their split of the winnings to help create the Smith Family Foundation.

Harold Smith, a family nephew and the foundation's program manager, tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2sdHqaZ ) the foundation sees itself as investing in organizations and programs that will bring about long-term change in categories like education, neighborhood development and youth and families.

Funding for various organizations in Trenton will range from small-impact grants and summer programming to one-year and three-year grants.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos